Ryan Seacrest reveals he swapped underwear with his stylist during American Idol finale

Ryan Seacrest has revealed that he had wardrobe malfunction during the American Idol season finale which required him to swap underwear with his stylist.

The 47-year-old television host recounted his clothing change during a recent episode ofLive with Kelly and Ryan, during which he noted to his co-host Kelly Ripa that his stylist, Miles, is “in charge of the suits” that he wears and “makes sure that everything is lined up”.

However, according to Seacrest, when American Idol took a commercial break during Sunday’s season finale, Miles told the host that he had to change out of his underwear.

“You know when you go to a commercial and they go: ‘Could I tell you something? … We need to change your underwear,’” Seacrest said. “I think: ‘What do you mean we need to change my underwear?’”

He went on to joke to Ripa that “America voted and decided that there was anatomy in the shot,” referring to the comments from viewers who claimed that his underwear was too revealing. And although Seacrest didn’t have another pair of underwear to put on, his stylist did.

“And I said: ‘Well, Miles, I didn’t bring any extra underwear,’” Seacrest continued. “He says: ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got mine.’”

In response to the underwear swap, Ripa said: “Nope, no. Switch the camera shot, crotch up.”

However, Seacrest noted that he didn’t have another option, since American Idol is a live show, before revealing that Miles had “shorter, tighter” underwear.

“So we go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner,” he said. “And I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on.”

“Guys, anything for the show, right,” he added. “It’s a family show.”

In response to the story, Ripa told Seacrest that, if she had been in his shoes, she would have handled the situation differently, as she claimed she would have had the camera crew film only from the waist up.

“Change the camera shot, I would say: ‘You take that camera and put it from here up,’” she explained, pointing at her waist. “I’m not wearing Miles’ panties.”

Seacrest went on to clarify that he didn’t change into “panties,” as they were “tight, elastic underwear”.

Ripa then jokingly asked her co-host if his original underwear was “diminishing or enhancing” anything, before joking that she “would have insisted” that Seacrest keep his own underwear on once she learned it was “enhancing”.

“There was just panic about the underwear,” Seacrest concluded. “We changed it, thank you, Miles. But that was a television first for yours truly.”

