Ryan Reynolds reveals what he wants to do during acting break

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he wants to spend more time with his children during his break from acting.

The Deadpool actor has said he plans to take a break from acting following the premiere of his new film, Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Reynolds told Access Hollywood that he has already got his sabbatical planned out: “My kids, they’re growing up faster than time and space would have suggested, so I want to be there. I want to spend some time with them.”

The Free Guy star, who shares three children with fellow actor Blake Lively, said: “We all want to be together during this time. Our kids are still quite young and I don’t want to miss it.”

Reynolds also detailed that he won’t resuming filming until mid-way through 2022: “I probably won’t shoot anything until the end of the summer.”

Reynolds, who has been married to Lively for nine years, says his family inspires him to use his platform for a greater good, particularly mental health awareness: “Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviours and model what it’s like to be sad and model what it’s like to be anxious, or angry. That there’s space for all these things.”

He has also previously talked about his schedule and suggested that he works too much: “I know I’m not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who over-schedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, please know you’re not alone.”

Red Notice premieres on Netflix 5 November.

