Ryan Reynolds reacts as Blake Lively unveils second Met Gala look

Posted on May 3, 2022 0

Blake Lively has cemented herself as one of the best-dressed stars on the 2022 Met Galared carpet after changing her outfit just moments after arriving.

On Monday, the Gossip Girl star, who is a co-chair of this year’s event, arrived on the red carpet steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The moment saw a sweet reaction from Reynolds, who was captured looking on, clapping and smiling as his wife changed outfits on the iconic Met steps.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ryan Reynolds reacts as Blake Lively unveils second Met Gala look