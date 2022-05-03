Ryan Reynolds Jaw Dropping Reaction To Blake Lively's Color Changing Dress At Met Gala 2022 Is All Of Us; Watch

Blake Lively left the internet shook as she arrived at the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 with her colour changing majestic ensemble. But as fans are drooling over Lively’s Met Gala dress, some netizens also caught a sweet moment of her husband Ryan Reynolds who also attended the event. Ryans was seen in awe, cheering and clapping for Lively as her pink dress transformed to blue.

The couple arrived at the star-studded event together with Reynolds wearing a black suit while Lively wore a Atelier Versace pink, rose-gold-hued dress. A clip of Reynolds looking at Lively while her pink dress turned into an icy blue has now gone viral on social media. Ryan looked excited and cheered on for Blake as she lived her moment at the red carpet. Take a look at the video here.

Ryan Reynolds as he watches wife Blake Lively reveal her #MetGala dress 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y3Or9FTONS — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) May 2, 2022

Get yourself someone who looks at you like Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively👀 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qEkdLNuXwQ — Oh Polly (@ohpolly) May 3, 2022

If he Doesn’t look at you the way RYAN looks at BLAKE , Girl he is not the one 😭❤️#MetGala #MetGala2022 #BlakeLively #RyanReynolds pic.twitter.com/7olFR9cBZi — 𝑺𝒖𝒎𝒓𝒂𝒏 🍾 (@AgentPerry___) May 3, 2022

“i want someone to look at me like Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2II8GjYJrf — Lorenza🪐 (@tvdlory) May 3, 2022

If my man cannot be like Ryan Reynolds everytime he sees me, he gotta go pic.twitter.com/993pGavSRf — Rii. (@Riyaa_16) May 3, 2022

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of fans favourite Hollywood couple. The duo tied the knot back in 2012 and have three daughters together.

