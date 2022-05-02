Ryan Reynolds has adorable reaction to Blake Lively as she unveils second outfit of 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively has already cemented herself as one of the best-dressed stars on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet after changing her outfit just moments after arriving.

On Monday, the Gossip Girl star, who is a co-chair of this year’s event, arrived on the red carpet steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

For her first outfit of the evening, Lively followed the night’s theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” and the “Gilded Glamour” dress code, with the actor arriving in a Versace copper strapless gown with a bustled back and full-length matching satin gloves. She paire dthe look with emerald earrings and a small tiara.

Lively then undertook a quick outfit change, which required the help of three team members to unwrap her dress, before posing on the red carpet in her second outfit of the night. The second outfit consisted of the same strapless gown, but with a turquoise draping instead.

The actor also managed to change her gloves to match the turquoise train, which trailed on the red carpet steps as she posed ahead of the event.

On Twitter, viewers and fans have praised Lively’s look, with one person writing: “They’re unwrapping Blake Lively like the gift she is #MetGala.”

“Blake Lively delivering the Met Gala moment we didn’t know we needed. Spectacular,” another person wrote, while someone else said: “The way Blake Lively came and woke everyone up. Once a legend, always a legend.”

Lively’s dress is reportedly a homage to the Statue of Liberty, which was gifted to the US by France in 1885 and arrived copper, but which has since oxidised and turned turquoise.

The moment also saw a sweet reaction from Reynolds, who was captured looking on, clapping and smiling as his wife changed outfits on the iconic Met steps.

The response prompted additonal praise from viewers, who were overjoyed by the display of love. “They are the cutest!!” one person wrote, while another joked: “He’s not special, I look at her the exact same way sorry.”

You can follow along with our live coverage of this year’s event here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ryan Reynolds has adorable reaction to Blake Lively as she unveils second outfit of 2022 Met Gala