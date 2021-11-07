Ryan Reynolds explains why he’s taking a break from acting

Ryan Reynolds has explained why he’s taking a break from acting.

Last month, the actor, whose credits include Deadpool and Free Guy, revealed that the latest project he worked on, titled Spirited, would be his last for a while.

After shooting on the Christmas musical wrapped, Reynolds said he would now take “a little sabbatical from movie making” after a busy few years.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” Reynolds, 45, wrote on Instagram. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

He continued: “I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Now, addressing the reasons behind his decision, Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them. You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

He added: “For me, it’s really about getting some quality time with my kids before they’re teenagers who loathe me.”

Ryan Reynolds plans to spend more time with his family on acting break (Getty Images)

Reynolds latest film Red Notice is in cinemas now ahead of a Netflix release on 12 November.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday (6 November), the actor jokingly explained how he “lost” the streaming service “millions of dollars” during its production.

The actor has three daughters with this wife, Blake Lively, who made their fans laugh after poking fun at his post revealing his acting hiatus.

