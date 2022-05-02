Ryan Biggs death: Australian DJ ‘Delete’ dies, aged 30

Australian DJ Ryan Biggs, professionally known as Delete, has died, aged 30.

His death was announced on Instagram on Sunday (1 May), a few weeks after he posted a photo captioned: “My rebirth process has begun!”

Biggs was found dead at a home in Waalwijk, Netherlands on Saturday (30 April). The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

However, local media outlets have reported that police are not suspecting foul play.

For the past nine years, the Australian DJ had been making a name for himself in Europe within the hardstyle community – an electric dance genre that was formed in the Netherlands in the late 1990s.

Fans referred to him as the “king of gated kicks,” a sound method popular in his style of music, and he had amassed 68,000 fans across social media.

According to his stepmother, Biggs had struggled over the “last few years” with “the lockdowns and mental health issues”.

Biggs had also been open with his depression and had cancelled shows in the past, along with stalling song releases, due to his mental health.

Fans and fellow musicians, devastated by his unexpected death, have shared their condolences on social media.

‘It was too early for you to leave, you touched many peoples hearts with your music and we will miss you. We lost an Australian hardstyle Legend today,” wrote fellow Australian DJ Toneshifterz.

DJ Audio Freq included: “Rest in peace big guy. May your kicks thunder eternal in the big rave in the sky.”

“Thank you for always giving me encouraging words and supporting me. You will be missed ryan. Will cherish the memories we have together forever musician,” added DJ Adrenalize.

Biggs is survived by his father, mother, sister, step-mother, and two step brothers.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ryan Biggs death: Australian DJ ‘Delete’ dies, aged 30