Rwanda migrants – live: Home Office ‘undeterred’ after legal battle grounds plane

Liz Truss defends Rwanda asylum scheme as ‘completely legal and moral’

Priti Patel has told of her disapointment that the first deportation flight to Rwanda will no longer take off, but said tonight’s legal defeats will not prevent her from “doing the right thing.”

The home secretary added: “Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now.”

A spokesperson for the Rwandan government has similarly said it will not be deterred by Tuesday’s successful legal bids.

“Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work,” Yolande Makolo said, adding: “Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country.”

Their remarks follow a series of succesful, eleventh-hour interventions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which saw all migrants bound for the African country removed from the plane at Boscombe Down, near Salisbury.

The appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, PA agency understands, who overruled the UK rulings.

It is also understood that, at present , there is not a route for the Home Office to appeal against the decision.

Show latest update 1655266200 Rwandan government ‘not deterred’ by first deportation flight failings A spokesperson for the Rwandan government has said it is not deterred by the successful legal bids which saw the first deportation plane bound for the country grounded. Yolande Makolo said: “Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work. The current situation of people making dangerous journeys cannot continue as it is causing untold suffering to so many. “Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country.” Stuti Mishra 15 June 2022 05:10 1655265000 ‘A night for the history books’: Campaigners rejoice after last-ditch legal success The intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) shows how “potentially dangerous” the government’s Rwanda policy is, campaigners have said. “Tonight is a night for the history books and the European Court of Human Rights, which was founded in the aftermath of the Holocaust, has done what it was established to do,” James Wilson, deputy director of Detention Action, said. “The ECHR has recognised that no-one should be forced on a plane until our substantial legal challenge against this policy is heard by the High Court next month.” Stuti Mishra 15 June 2022 04:50 1655262000 Rwanda deportation flight grounded after dramatic last-minute ECHR intervention Boris Johnson’s “desperate and cruel” policy to deter asylum-seekers was in disarray last night after the handful of migrants on the first deportation flight to Rwanda won a last-minute legal reprieve. The £500,000 taxpayer-funded flight was halted minutes before it was due to take off following interventions by the European Court of Human Rights. It came despite ministers earlier insisting the flight would go ahead no matter how few were on board. Emily Atkinson 15 June 2022 04:00 1655258400 Government hired grounded jet because it ‘just wants row and someone else to blame’ The government has spent £120m on a deal with Rwanda and hired a plane that was grounded at the last minute “because they just want a row and someone else to blame”, the shadow home secretary has said. Posting on Twitter, Yvette Cooper added:”There is no point in Govt blaming anyone else but themselves. Ministers are pursuing a policy they know isn’t workable & that won’t tackle criminal gangs.” Emily Atkinson 15 June 2022 03:00 1655254800 Watch: Rwanda deportation flight called off at last minute after European judges intervene Rwanda deportation flight called off at last minute after European judges intervene Emily Atkinson 15 June 2022 02:00 1655251200 Government must stop ‘inhumane’ Rwanda policy, says union Responding to the news of today’s sucessful legal bids, Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union, said: “We’re pleased the courts have ruled to stop this flight. “It’s time for the government to stop this inhumane policy which is the basest of gesture politics and start to engage seriously with sorting out the asylum system so those who come to our country seeking refuge are treated fairly and according to the law.” Emily Atkinson 15 June 2022 01:00 1655247600 ‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country. Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from ethnic minorities being disproportionately targeted. Our race correspondent Nadine White reports: Emily Atkinson 15 June 2022 00:00 1655246439 Here is some of the latest reaction on Twitter to the grounding of the plane that was bound for Rwanda today: Emily Atkinson 14 June 2022 23:40 1655244459 Government ‘determined’ to press on with Rwanda plan The grounding of tonight’s deportation flight to Rwanda is “indicative of the inhumanity of the plan” and the government’s “complete refusal to see the face behind the case,” the Refugee Council has said. Chief executive Enver Solomon added: “Whilst we are relieved to hear the flight to Rwanda did not take off as planned tonight, it is clear that the government remain determined to press on with this deal – leaving us to continue to witness the human suffering, distress, and chaos the threat of removal will cause with far reaching consequences for desperate people who are simply in need of safety. Emily Atkinson 14 June 2022 23:07 1655243385 ‘Preparation for next flight begins now’, says Patel Priti Patel has told of her disapointment that the flight to Rwanda will no longer take off, but said tonight’s legal defeats will not deter her from “doing the right thing.” The home secretary added: “Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now.” Emily Atkinson 14 June 2022 22:49

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rwanda migrants – live: Home Office ‘undeterred’ after legal battle grounds plane