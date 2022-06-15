Rwanda migrants — live: Home Office preparation for next flight ‘begins now’

Liz Truss defends Rwanda asylum scheme as ‘completely legal and moral’

Priti Patel has told of her disapointment that the first deportation flight to Rwanda will no longer take off, but said tonight’s legal defeats will not prevent her from “doing the right thing.”

The home secretary added: “Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now.”

A spokesperson for the Rwandan government has similarly said it will not be deterred by Tuesday’s successful legal bids.

“Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work,” Yolande Makolo said, adding: “Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country.”

Their remarks follow a series of succesful, eleventh-hour interventions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which saw all migrants bound for the African country removed from the plane at Boscombe Down, near Salisbury.

The appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, PA agency understands, who overruled the UK rulings.

It is also understood that, at present , there is not a route for the Home Office to appeal against the decision.

Show latest update 1655279558 David Lammy: ECHR protects all of our rights Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has said it was a “grave thing” to suggest the European Court of Human Rights should not examine UK policy. He told BBC Breakfast: “It protects all of our rights, our rights to privacy, our rights at work, our rights if we’re in rented accommodation with landlords, all sorts of things that affect all of our lives. “And it’s a very grave thing to suggest that those courts should not look at this scheme properly.” (Getty Images) Holly Bancroft 15 June 2022 08:52 1655279258 Cabinet minister not aware of any moves for UK to leave the ECHR Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has said she is not aware of any moves for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights. “Right now I am not aware of any decisions or even hints about that,” she told Sky News. Ms Coffey said she expected the Government would challenge a late night ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which led to the cancellation of the first deportation flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda. “The most important thing is that we tackle this issue right now. We will go back, I am sure, to the ECHR to challenge this initial ruling.” Holly Bancroft 15 June 2022 08:47 1655278121 Priti Patel has vowed that the preparation for the next deportation flight ‘begins now’ Reacting to news that the Rwanda flight was blocked late last night by the European Court of Human Rights, Home secretary Priti Patel vowed “preparation for the next flight begins now.” She added: “It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts. These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removal flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.” She warned: “We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation’s borders. Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flihgt and preparation for the next flight begins now.” Holly Bancroft 15 June 2022 08:28 1655277458 UK minister: Home Office is preparing for the next flight Cabinet minister Therese Coffey has said that the Home Office is preparing for its next deportation flight to Rwanda, adding: “We will continue to prepare”. Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Ms Coffey said: “The government is disappointed in the decision – I’ve never known such a quick decision made by the EHCR on trying to intervene. “I think the public will be surprised we have European judges overruling British judges — but nevertheless I know the Home Office is already getting ready for next flight. We will continue to prepare.” The cabinet minister declined to say when the next flight to Rwanda would take place, insisting it is for the Home Office to focus on the matter. Pressed on whether it would be days or weeks, she said: “I’m not going to get into operational discussions.” Holly Bancroft 15 June 2022 08:17 1655276498 ‘I’m very worried’: Sister of asylum seeker pleads for help before flight The sister of an Iranian Kurd who was due to be on last night’s Home Office flight to Rwanda spoke to The Independent before the plane was grounded. She said she was “very worried” about her brother, insisting: “Rwanda is not going to be a safe place for my brother.” Her brother, who fled from political persecution in his country, told her yesterday evening: “Just tell my family I love them, I’m really sorry for everything.” Read the full story here: Holly Bancroft 15 June 2022 08:01 1655275418 Rwandan government: ‘We are not deterred by these developments’ Following news that the UK’s Home Office Rwanda flight did not take off last night, Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said: “We are not deterred by these developments.” He added: “The current situation of people making dangerous journeys cannot continue as it is causing untold suffering to so many. “Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country.” Holly Bancroft 15 June 2022 07:43 1655274316 Priti Patel undeterred despite late grounding of Rwanda deportation flight The home secretary said she will “not be deterred from doing the right thing” as government sources confirmed to the PA news agency that all migrants were removed from the plane which was set to take off on Tuesday night. Read more: Stuti Mishra 15 June 2022 07:25 1655273400 Watch: Rwanda facilities ready to host UK asylum seekers Rwanda facilities ready to host UK asylum seekers Stuti Mishra 15 June 2022 07:10 1655272516 ‘Missing the bigger picture’ – Rwandan government hits back at ‘insulting’ criticism over migrants plan The Rwandan government has hit back at “insulting” criticism of plans to relocate migrants from the UK. Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the east African nation’s administration, said opponents were “missing the bigger picture” about the efforts being made to improve the standard of living in the country and offer better opportunities so they do not lose their young people to “Europe” as well as provide a safe haven for refugees. Speaking to reporters in Kigali on Tuesday before the first deportation flight was grounded, Ms Makolo said: “There’s a point that we want to get across as Africans, that Africa should not be looked at as a place that creates problems and creates migrants and creates refugees. Read more: Stuti Mishra 15 June 2022 06:55 1655271616 ‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from ethnic minorities being disproportionately targeted. Read more: Stuti Mishra 15 June 2022 06:40

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rwanda migrants — live: Home Office preparation for next flight ‘begins now’