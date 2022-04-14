Rwanda migrants – latest: Home Office to detail ‘evil’ plan to send asylum seekers to Africa for processing

Tory MP says Boris Johnson must resign after ‘breaking law he put in place’

The government is to detail a plan for asylum seekers to be sent to Rwanda while their applications are processed by the Home Office.

The plan has been described as “evil” by Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader.

The Refugee Council has also condemned the proposals, that are estimated to cost £1.4 billion a year, as “cruel and nasty”.

The government has been accused of using the ‘dead cat’ issue to deflect from the latest Partygate scandal developments.

Boris Johnson reportedly faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown after having attended Downing Street parties.

Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

It’s believed that Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian reported.

Show latest update 1649919600 Sending asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘could be really humane step’ Wales secretary Simon Hart has defended the government’s highly-controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. He said the plan has the potential to be a “really humane step forward”. Wales secretary Simon Hart (PA Archive) Speaking to Sky News, Mr Hart said: “I think the first thing is we have to deal with this problem. We have a very good relationship with Rwanda: It’s an up-and-coming economy, it has got a very good record with migrants in this particular issue. “And it’s an arrangement which I think suits both countries very well and provides the best opportunities for economic migrants, for those who have been in the forefront of this particular appalling problem for so long now. “And I think that this arrangement is a really… it has the potential to be a really good step forward and a really humane step forward.” When pressed on the fact the president of Rwanda has been accused of human rights abuses on more than one occasion, Mr Hart said: “That is true, but that doesn’t alter the fact that their reputation as far as migrants are concerned, and their economic progress, is phenomenal.” Lamiat Sabin 14 April 2022 08:00 1649918400 Home Office plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘evil’ SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticised the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda – while their applications are processed – as “evil”. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s just chilling, absolutely chilling, to think that people who are coming here for a whole host of reasons – vulnerable people – are going to be taken all the way to Africa to be processed. “This is not the mark of a civilised society. It’s evil. It just turns my stomach to see that our government acting in our name can behave in such a way, and I think a lot of people are going to be quite aghast.” Archive photo of Ian Blackford Boris Johnson’s position as PM is “no longer tenable” after being fined for attending a Downing Street party during lockdown, Mr Blackford also said. He told Radio 4: “I don’t believe the Prime Minister’s position is tenable, and I think the court of public opinion will give that judgment on the Prime Minister.” He also said: “The fundamental point here is we have the first prime minister in history who has been found guilty of breaking the law. “The Prime Minister is there to, first and foremost, uphold the law.” Lamiat Sabin 14 April 2022 07:40 1649916111 ICYMI: Actor Dan Stevens stuns One Show with brutal attack on Boris Johnson Actor Dan Stevens shocked viewers by responding to a question about his latest work by launching a savage attack on Boris Johnson, branding the prime minister a “criminal” who should resign after he was fined for breaking his own Covid laws. Opening the interview this evening, presenter Alex Jones quickly surmised the programme’s plot before introducing “our lovely Dan here”. Asking him to explain how Gaslit varied from the many dramatisations of Watergate, Ms Jones said: “The series you’re doing, what’s the take on it?” “Well, what you’ve got is a criminal for a leader, who is wrapped up in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots, and really should resign,” Mr Stevens, 39, said. He then paused and pretended to look confused before continuing: “No, I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson. I’ve just said the intro to Boris Johnson, I’m so sorry.” Sam Hancock reports: Namita Singh 14 April 2022 07:01 1649915333 MPs calls for cut in welfare delay to help legal immigrant children living in poverty MPs are calling for a cut in welfare support waiting times for legal immigrant children who are living in poverty. MPs are calling for a reduction in safety net waiting times and have suggested that parents with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) should be given access to the welfare system after a maximum of five years. They are also calling for an extension of free childcare entitlement and Child Benefit payments for children who are British citizens. Eleanor Sly reports. Namita Singh 14 April 2022 06:48 1649915184 Government faces pushback over decision to send asylum seekers to Rwanda News of the government scheme to fly down asylum seekers crossing the English Channel to Rwanda has drawn derision from the Opposition as well as refugee advocates, including the Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler, who told BBC News it would not work. “I really worry that this is not the right way to treat asylum seekers. We have an international duty under the Refugee Convention to look after asylum seekers well. They are big issues. They’ve got to be tackled and I don’t think this is the way to do it,” he said. “I remain to be convinced that it’s going to be deterrent in any way.” Asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats will be flown for processing in Rwanda under multi-million pound Government plans (Gareth Fuller/PA) UK based advocacy group Detention Action said that the men sent to Rwanda would “likely face indefinite detention under a government notorious for violent persecution of dissent”. It added: “At the same time, the UK currently gives asylum to Rwandan refugees fleeing political persecution.” British Red Cross executive director Zoe Abrams said the humanitarian network was “profoundly concerned” about the plans to “send traumatised people halfway round the world to Rwanda”. The financial and human cost will be considerable; evidence from where offshoring has been implemented elsewhere shows it leads to profound human suffering, plus the bill that taxpayers will be asked to foot is likely to be huge. Zoe Abrams “We are not convinced this drastic measure will deter desperate people from attempting to cross the Channel either. People come here for reasons we can all understand, like wanting to be reunited with loved ones, or because they speak the language. Making it harsher may do little to stop them risking their lives.” Namita Singh 14 April 2022 06:46 1649913377 Refugee council chief executive calls government offshore plans for asylum seekers as ‘cruel and nasty’ Enver Solomon, of the Refugee Council, described the government’s plans to process asylum requests after sending them offshores in Rwanda as “cruel and nasty” and said it would do little to deter people from coming to the UK, only leading to “more human suffering and chaos”. Far from enabling people to rebuild their lives, we know from where this has been done by other countries [that] it only results in high levels of self-harm and mental health issues, and can also lead to people ending up back in the hands of people smugglers Enver Solomon Namita Singh 14 April 2022 06:16 1649912441 ‘Unworkable, unethical and extortionate’: Labour MP slams Johnson for sending asylum seekers in Rwanda Describing the government decision to offshore the asylum seekers in Rwanda as “unworkable, unethical and extortionate”, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper warned that it would cost the UK taxpayer billions of pounds during a cost of living crisis and would make it “harder, not easier” to get fast and fair asylum decisions. British Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper appears on BBC Sunday Morning (via REUTERS) She slammed the announcement as a “desperate and shameful” attempt by Mr Johnson to “distract from his own law-breaking” and from the “collapse” of the Home Office’s decision-making on asylum claims, which sees thousands waiting for more than a year for a decision. The Home Office is now a catalogue of failure, from passport queues to Ukrainian visa delays, to rising crime and falling prosecutions. Instead of getting a grip on the basics, all Priti Patel and Mr Johnson do is come up with wild and unworkable headlines. Britain deserves better. Yvette Cooper Namita Singh 14 April 2022 06:00 1649911685 UK to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, announces Boris Johnson Ministers have for the first time signed a deal to send asylum seekers arriving in the UK to another country to have their cases processed, in a move experts warn will encourage people traffickers. Boris Johnson is set to announce an agreement with Rwanda that will see migrants “offshored” more than 4,000 miles away to the landlocked African country while they wait for an asylum decision from the Home Office. It is understood that the Rwandan government will be paid an initial cost of £120m under the deal, which will be funded by the British taxpayer. The prime minister is expected to set out the plans in a speech on Thursday morning, stating:“Our compassion may be infinite, but our capacity to help people is not. “The British people voted several times to control our borders – not to close them, but to control them. So just as Brexit allowed us to take back control of legal immigration by replacing free movement with our points-based system, we are also taking back control of illegal immigration, with a long-term plan for asylum in this country.” Our social affairs correspondent May Bulman reports. Namita Singh 14 April 2022 05:48 1649911175 PM ‘facing three more Partygate fines’ Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching Covid lockdown rules, according to media reports. He is set to be penalised for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph. The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source close to the investigation told the newspaper. Partygate: Boris Johnson claims ‘it did not occur’ to him that he was breaking rules While Mr Johnson was fined by police police for attending his birthday party during lockdown, insiders say the event for which the PM has been punished is seen as less serious than others yet to be fully investigated. Those include a May 2020 summer party, a gathering in November in Mr Johnson’s flat with his wife on the day of Dominic Cummings’ departure, and the leaving event Mr Cain. Read the details in this report by Eleanor Sly. Namita Singh 14 April 2022 05:39 1649890481 Can Boris Johnson survive or will his party realise he is an electoral loser? At first glance, it seems Boris Johnson might survive this latest revelation in the long-running Partygate scandal. The few Tory MPs who withdrew their letters to the backbench committee calling for Johnson to quit are not changing their mind. Andrew Bridgen, for example, has repeated his belief that the war in Ukraine means this is not the moment. Sean O’Grady writes: Eleanor Sly 13 April 2022 23:54

