Rwanda migrants – latest: Asylum seeker plan will save UK money, minister insists despite £30K cost per person

Boris Johnson says Putin is popular enough in Russia to back down on Ukraine
Boris Johnson has said that Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to back down and withdraw forces from Ukraine.
“The Russian public overwhelmingly back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”
Back home, the prime minister has also threatened to “privatise the arse” off the Passport Office, as he lashed out at the organisation over huge delays putting holidays at risk.
Mr Johnson is said to be “horrified” by repeated breaches of a new 10-week target for processing applications, branded an “absolute shambles” by MPs.
There has been an unprecedented surge in demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions, because five million people delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic.
West should provide warplanes to Ukraine, says Truss
Foreign secretary Liz Truss will push for increased defence spending and argue in a speech in London on Wednesday that the West must provide warplanes to Ukraine.
In a speech in Mansion House in London, Ms Truss will argue that the West “must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support” for the country, reported BBC.
“If Putin succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe. We would never feel safe again,” she will say in her speech.
“Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes – digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this.”
