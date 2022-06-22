Rwanda: Dominic Raab says pushing back on EHCR rulings is ‘legitimate’

It is “legitimate” to push back against rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Dominic Raab has said.

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary told Sky News that he wants to introduce proposed legislation for a Bill of Rights, so the government can ignore decisions by the ECHR in light of its judgments blocking removal flights to Rwanda.

Raab said that the bill would “reinforce freedom of speech” and enable the UK to “deport more foreign offenders.”

