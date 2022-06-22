Rwanda: Dominic Raab says pushing back on EHCR rulings is ‘legitimate’

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

It is “legitimate” to push back against rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Dominic Raab has said.

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary told Sky News that he wants to introduce proposed legislation for a Bill of Rights, so the government can ignore decisions by the ECHR in light of its judgments blocking removal flights to Rwanda.

Raab said that the bill would “reinforce freedom of speech” and enable the UK to “deport more foreign offenders.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Rwanda: Dominic Raab says pushing back on EHCR rulings is ‘legitimate’