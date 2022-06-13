Rwanda deportation plan gets go-ahead by appeals court

Home secretary Priti Patel’s highly-controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda on a deportation flight has been given the go-ahead by the Court of Appeals.

Judges rejected a last-ditch attempt by campaigners to have the first flight scheduled for Tuesday blocked until a full hearing on the lawfulness of the scheme can be heard in July.

But campaigners are increasingly “hopeful” that Tuesday’s Rwanda flight will be cancelled after a series of individual legal challenges.

The Care4Calais group said only eight people have been cleared for removal on the flight after several more names were taken off the flight list on Monday.

Claire Mosely, founder of the group, told The Independent: “We’ll have to fight every single case individually. We’re very hopeful all of them will be removed from the flight list by tomorrow.”

Home Office sources insisted that the department would push ahead with the flight – which the government has already paid for – even if there was just one person booked on board.

One source told The Independent: “The flight would go ahead [if one person was on board]. Legal challenges are still coming in, so we’ll have to wait and see if it goes ahead.”

Up to 130 people were told they could be sent to Rwanda under Ms Patel’s controversial scheme. But the Home Office said at the end of last week that 31 people were due to leave on the first flight.

The Court of Appeal rejected the last-ditch case brought by lawyers on behalf of Care4Calais and Detention Action, and the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), who challenged the legal principle of the policy.

The Court of Appeal found the High Court judge’s initial decision on Friday rejecting their case was “detailed and impressive”, adding: “We do not accept the [campaigners’] submission that his conclusions were plainly wrong or irrational.

“The merits of the underlying policy are not a matter for the court,” the Court of Appeal judge added as he read out of the decision. The judge also said the question of “lawfulness of the scheme” will be considered in full by the High Court in July.

It emerged that the Home Office admitted there had been made “error” in letters sent out to some asylum seekers because the government’s own Rwanda safety report – which included warnings from the UNHRC that deportation was not safe – had been “misread”.

In a submission that emerged at Monday’s hearing, a Home Office official conceded that “errors” were made in seven letters that mischaracterised the involvement of the UNHCR in the government’s Rwanda plan.

Raza Husain QC – acting on behalf of campaign groups – said the Home Office had “apologised” for misleading asylum seekers about the UNHRC position.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, the flight was scheduled to fly to the Rwandan capital Kigali on Tuesday at 9.30pm from Stansted airport.

Campaigners said they expected to find a lawyer for the last person in the final group booked on the flight without legal representation on Monday afternoon.

On Monday Boris Johnson defended the controversial Rwanda plan – insisting that the scheme was always going to have legal “teething problems”.

Asked whether the flight would still take off it only one person was allowed to leave, the PM told LBC that the government had anticipated that “very active lawyers” would try to stop the flight.

Meanwhile, a separate charity has begun another last-minute legal challenge to a government plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Asylum Aid on Monday asked a High Court judge to temporarily block ministers from enforcing the removal of “any asylum seeker” to Rwanda. Mr Justice Swift is considering the challenge at a High Court hearing in London.

