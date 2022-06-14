Rwanda deportation flight called off at last minute after European judges intervene

The flight that was scheduled to deport the first refugees to Rwanda will not take off following a series of eleventh-hour interventions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

All migrants have been removed from the plane at Boscombe Down, near Salisbury, government sources have confirmed.

The appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, PA agency understands, who overruled the UK rulings.

It is also understood that, at present , there is not a route for the Home Office to appeal against the decision.

