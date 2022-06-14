Rwanda: Boris Johnson says scheme will offer migrants ‘safe legal routes’ to UK

Boris Johnson has defended the government’s controversial Rwanda migrants policy during a cabinet meeting at No 10.

He insisted the Home Office would not be deterred by the criticism and told his ministers “we are going to get on and deliver” the plan.

“What is happening with the attempt to undermine the Rwanda policy is that they are, I’m afraid, undermining everything that we are trying to do to support safe and legal routes for people to come to the UK and to oppose the dangerous illegal routes,” Mr Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.