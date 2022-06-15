Ruth Ozeki wins the Women’s Prize for Fiction award – read her novel and the previous top titles now

Ruth Ozeki has won this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction prize for her novelThe Book of Form and Emptiness, joining a list of former winners that includes Maggie O’Farrell, Susanna Clarke, and Tayari Jones.

The title tells the story of a teenage boy, Benny Oh, who starts to hear voices in his head following the death of his father. Tackling issues of grief, loneliness, relationships and attachment, the book explores how he learns to come to terms with his loss.

Judges praised the novel for standing out owing to its “sparkling writing, warmth, intelligence, humour and poignancy”, as well as its ability to tackle “big issues of life and death” while remaining a “complete joy to read”.

The Women’s Prize for Fiction was founded in 1996 in response to women having not been shortlisted for the Booker for the previous five years. And while progress has been made in terms of gender inclusivity in the publishing world, the prize remains as important today as it was when it was first initiated. It continues to champion women authors, making sure that their stories are told and given the recognition they deserve.

Join us in celebrating women’s voices and Ruth Ozeki’s winning novel The Book of Form and Emptiness by reading our guide to the Women’s Prize for Fiction crowned titles past and present.

Read more:

2022 winner: ‘The Book of Form and Emptiness’ by Ruth Ozeki, published by Canongate Books The Independent praised Ozeki’s The Book of Form and Emptiness for being “a deeply moving story of family, loss and love, and a provocative lesson in mindfulness and the art of mastering inner peace”. The story follows a teenage boy named Benny Oh. One year after the death of his father, he starts to hear voices from the objects around him in his head. The noises only grow louder when his distraught mother begins hoarding. In a bid to cope, he seeks solace in the silence of his local library. Dealing with themes of life and death, the book explores how Benny deals with his grief. It’s said to be equal parts touching and humourous, so should certainly be one to add to your summer reading list.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 2021 winner: ‘Piranesi’ by Susanna Clarke, published by Bloomsbury Following the success of her debut novel Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell (£8.99, Amazon.co.uk), Clarke has created a richly gothic atmosphere in Piranesi, which offers a unique look at a world filled with loneliness. Blending mystery and magic, this dark novel explores the life of narrator and protagonist Piranesi, who lives in “The House”. On Tuesdays and Fridays, he sees his friend, the Other, while sometimes he takes tributes to the Dead, but often he is alone. Owing to Clarke’s ability to conjure up a world that hovers between reality and fantasy, it’s been praised as a totally enchanting read.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 2020 winner: ‘Hamnet’ by Maggie O’Farrell, published by Headline Written by one of the greatest living British novelists, this is the heartbreaking story behind one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays. It’s a fictional account of the short life of the Bard’s son, Hamnet, who died at the age of 11. Touching on love and loss, the novel speaks volumes about grief and how people find their way through it. With raw honesty, Hamnet showcases O’Farrell’s unflinching ability as a writer who can craft impeccable and emotional prose. It was even featured in our review of the best books of 2020, with our writer praising it for being a “wonderfully evocative novel” that’s “a joy to read”.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 2019 winner: ‘An American Marriage’ by Tayari Jones, published by Oneworld Another masterpiece in storytelling, this novel dissects what happens to a relationship when unforeseen circumstances work to sabotage it. Beautifully told with authentic characterisation, it explores the hearts and minds of three people who are separated following a wrongful conviction. Jones’s probing of issues around race and justice is subtle yet moving, and done with a high level of emotional intelligence – as such, it’s a book that is likely to stay with you long after you’ve put it down. A perfect novel for devouring in a single weekend.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 2018 winner: ‘Home Fire’ by Kamila Shamsie, published by Bloomsbury A modern-day reimagining of Sophocles’s Antigone, this commanding novel documents the life of Isma, who has spent years caring for her two younger siblings, Aneeka and Parvaiz. But, while pursuing her lifelong dream in America, she begins to worry about them. Parvaiz has fled England to join Isis after discovering his jihadist father, who he never knew, died en route to Guantanamo Bay. When he reappears, halfway across the world, Isma’s worst fears are confirmed. It’s a devastating study of family and identity, and how they frequently inform one another in dark and unexpected ways. It’s also a powerful comment on society and religion.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 2017 winner: ‘The Power’ by Naomi Alderman, published by Penguin This dystopian novel is an electrifying read that reimagines our current society as a world where women are more powerful than men. Teenage girls are given the ability to electrocute other people with their hands, making them the dominant gender. It’s a fast-paced, disturbing and urgent satire that holds our present-day society to account. It’s currently being adapted for the small screen and will be available on Amazon Prime Video soon.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 2016 winner: ‘The Glorious Heresies’ by Lisa McInerney, published by John Murray Press Exposing the depths of Cork’s underworld following the economic crash, this is a searing debut. One messy murder affects the lives of five struggling individuals; all of whom are connected by crime, addiction and abuse. One such person is young protagonist Ryan, a 15-year-old drug dealer who is a victim of exploitation. The prose is laced with local vernacular and a smattering of Gaelic, and McInerney creates a group of complex and vibrant characters. It’s moving and at times darkly funny, and explores the legacy of Ireland’s attitudes towards sex, family and religion in the 21st century.

