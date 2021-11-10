A Rust crew member who held dying Halyna Hutchins in his arms has sued Alec Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls for “severe emotional distress” over the fatal shooting.

Head electrician Serge Svetnoy alleges in the lawsuit that the scene in which Hutchins was killed “did not call” for Baldwin to fire the weapon, which he had been told was “cold.”

Baldwin is sued in both his capacity as an actor and a producer of the western movie, which has been shut down as investigations into the death continues.

Source Link Rust crew member sues Alec Baldwin and set armorer for ‘severe emotional distress’ over shooting