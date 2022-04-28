Russia's state TV tells viewers 'we're all going to die someday' over nuclear threat

A presenter on Russian state television has brushed off the possibility of nuclear war, telling viewers “we’re all going to die someday.”

During the 60 Minutes broadcast on Tuesday (26 April) editor in chief of RT and Kremlin mouthpiece Margarita Simonyanm said she thought that everything would end with a nuclear strike, but “it is what it is.”

“Personally, I think that the most realistic way is the way of World War III, based on knowing us and our leader, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin,” Simonyanm said.

