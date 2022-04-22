Russia’s other war: Syria through the lens of a photojournalist

Photojournalist Ali Haj Suleiman has spoken exclusively to Independent TV about his work in the Syrian province of Idlib, a region under attack by Russian forces backing President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

11 years into the Syrian conflict, Suleiman sees similarities between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s aggression in Syria.

The difference, he says, is in the international community’s response.

United against the same aggressor, Suleiman believes Syrians and Ukrainians are allied in their hope that Putin will be held accountable for his crimes.

