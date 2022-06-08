Russia’s Lavrov in Turkey for talks on grain exports as global food crisis looms

Russia and Turkey are to discuss ways to get Ukraine’s food to the rest of the world, a formula that has inspired scepticism in Kyiv and in western capitals.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister is expected to meet with senior officials in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss potential security corridors to allow for the export of Ukrainian foodstuffs.

“We are making efforts for this to be concluded as soon as possible,” Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the state-controlled Anadolu News Agency. “We are talking with Russia, Ukraine and the UN and we are working for the solution of this issue. A lot of progress has been made.”

Turkey controls the straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles, the sole maritime entryways to Black Sea ports, where wheat and other foodstuffs yielded by Ukraine’s rich farmlands are transported to the rest of the world.

International organisations have warned of widespread hunger and famine owing to escalating food prices caused by Russia’s ongoing attack against Ukraine. Kyiv and western governments have accused Russia of weaponising the global food-supply crisis, a charge Moscow denies.

“Right now, Ukraine’s grain silos are full. At the same time, 44 million people around the world are marching towards starvation,” World Food Programme executive director David Beasley said last month. “We’re running out of time and the impact of inaction will be felt around the world for years to come.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that neither he nor Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had been invited to the talks on Wednesday but that Kyiv officials had been consulting with both Turkey and the United Kingdom over the creation of Black Sea security corridors.

He acknowledged the need for a safe corridor to move up to 10 million metric tonnes of grain a month. Between 22 and 25 million metric tonnes of grain are already stuck in Odesa, a number that might rise to 75 million by autumn.

“What are we going to do?” said Mr Zelensky. “We won’t manage without ports.”

Mr Zelensky said the various parties were looking for a formula whereby ships could transit the Black Sea unmolested by Russian warships. The waters are also heavily mined, and Turkey has offered to use mine-clearing vessels to escort grain shipments.

“They are meeting with the Russians, so that Russia will give Turkey guarantees that nothing will happen to their ships,” he was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.

United States officials have said they are in touch with both Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts. “We are supporting all diplomatic efforts that are carefully and closely coordinated with Ukraine – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine – that have the potential to increase Ukrainian exports of food and fertiliser to the global marketplace,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

Turkey’s pro-government media have been celebrating Ankara’s role in helping get food to the rest of the world.

Ears of wheat are seen in a field near the village of Hrebeni in the Kyiv region

“The global food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine War will be solved by Turkey,” said the daily newspaper Sabah, which claimed that Turkey’s navy would accompany ships loaded with grain from the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking foreign policy successes in the face of an emboldened opposition ahead of elections that could come next year or sooner. Turkey also seeks Russian acquiescence to its possibly impending military operation against the Kurdish-run autonomous region in northeastern Syria.

Many also suspect Russia’s motives in engaging in the talks over Ukrainian grain without the participation of Kyiv officials. Experts say it remains doubtful Russia would allow Ukraine to fill its coffers with revenue from grains at a time when the two countries are at war.

Moscow has been accused of pilfering Ukrainian grain for its own profit after seizing control of Black Sea ports and looting food supplies.

“In the last two weeks it has increased. They are working around the clock in Sebastopol,” Yoruk Isik, a researcher who monitors ship traffic through the Bosphorus, said. “Wheat, corn, barley scrap metal is getting shipped. Multiple ships are involved.”

