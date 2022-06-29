Russia’s foreign minister denies deadly missile strike was aimed at Ukrainian mall

Posted on June 29, 2022

Russia’s foreign minister has denied targeting civilians after a missile strike on a Ukrainian shopping centre killed at least 18.

The attack, which happened in the city of Kremenchuk on Monday (27 June), has been widely condemned and described by the UN as “deplorable”.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said it proves it’s impossible to “expect decency and humanity” from Moscow.

Sergey Lavrov, however, has claimed Russia bombed a nearby hanger full of “American and European ammunition” and that the “empty” mall caught fire as a result of “ammunition detonation”.

