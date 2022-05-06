Russia’s Admiral Makarov warship has been hit by Ukrainian missiles and burst into flames, according to Ukrainian officials.
The frigate would be Russia’s latest naval loss in a troubled campaign, coming after reports that US intelligence helped Ukraine locate and sink the Russian warship Moskva weeks ago.
It was said to have been sailing close to Snake Island in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko reported on his Telegram page that Admiral Makarov was hit by a Ukrainian “Neptune” anti-ship missile. He cited Russian sources.
Source Link Russian warship Admiral Makarov ‘on fire after being hit by Ukrainian missile’