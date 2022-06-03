Russian TV mocks ‘opulent’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and warns UK faces power cuts

Russian state-owned television channel has mocked the UK’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, after the country began four days of events to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

A bulletin aired by the Kremlin-affiliated broadcaster Rossiya 1 suggested Britain had “found the money for an opulent celebration” in the middle of an energy crisis.

The channel sought to juxtapose the pageantry of the day with apparently declining living standards in the UK, which the report blamed on sanctions imposed on Russia.

“The UK, which as a consequence of its sanctions against Russia is bracing for power cuts, has found the money for an opulent celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee,” the evening news, which included a live report from a Rossiya 1 journalist in London, said.

“The reign of Elizabeth II has seen the final collapse of the British empire,” the report was translated as saying.

“The imperial functions of the Anglo-Saxon world long ago passed to the United States, even though Boris Johnson is trying to revive British influence on the European continent by actively interfering in events in Ukraine.”

Thousands packed The Mall on Thursday

The report suggested the aim of the occasion was to “deflect attention from domestic problems like Downing Street parties during lockdown and a general decline in living standards”.

Russians often call the Queen “Baba Liza”, a familiar form of grandmother and Elizabeth that translates into English as “Granny Liz”.

Moscow may be deeply at odds with the UK over the invasion of Ukraine but that has not stopped some Russians praising the monarch as celebrations began on Thursday.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

“She has the image of a cute granny, pretty harmless. Her outfits are really cool. She’s always stylish,” Kseniya, 33, speaking near the Kremlin, told the Reuters news agency.

“Hats are her trademark. When I think of her, the first thing that comes to mind is her hats – different colours, with flowers.”

Snezhana, a 22-year-old student, said the queen had already earned the right to retire from official duties.

“She looks very cool. She is a symbol,” she said. “I respect her for everything she has achieved.”

Asked on Thursday if Russian President Vladimir Putin would congratulate the queen on her Platinum Jubilee, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the celebrations had only just started and that an official comment would come in due course.

