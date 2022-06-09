Russian TV hosts debate 'hanging, shooting or quartering' captured Brits

Russian TV presenters have debated whether Britons captured by Putin’s troops in Ukraine should be “hung, shot or quartered”.

Two Britons and a Moroccan man have been sentenced to death by Russian separatists for fighting with the Ukrainian army.

Aiden Aslin, from Nottinghamshire, Shaun Pinner, from Bedfordshire, and Saaudun Brahim, from Morocco, were captured by Russian troops.

“They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said.

