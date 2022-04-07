Russian tank opens fire on civilian cyclist in Bucha where bodies later discovered

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

Russian tanks have been caught on video firing toward a cyclist in Bucha who was reportedly photographed lying dead in the street just hours later.

Drone footage, released by the Ukrainian military, shows the man pushing his bike up a road, unaware of the tanks nearby.

One military vehicle can be seen firing at least two shots in his direction and another video, later taken at the same location, shows a trail of destruction, including a dead man lying next to his bicycle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Russian tank opens fire on civilian cyclist in Bucha where bodies later discovered