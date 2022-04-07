Russian tank opens fire on civilian cyclist in Bucha where bodies later discovered

Russian tanks have been caught on video firing toward a cyclist in Bucha who was reportedly photographed lying dead in the street just hours later.

Drone footage, released by the Ukrainian military, shows the man pushing his bike up a road, unaware of the tanks nearby.

One military vehicle can be seen firing at least two shots in his direction and another video, later taken at the same location, shows a trail of destruction, including a dead man lying next to his bicycle.

