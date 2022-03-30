Russian state TV host Evgeny Popov calls on Americans to re-elect Trump

Posted on March 30, 2022

A Russian state TV host has called on Americans to re-elect the former president, Donald Trump

Evgeny Popov made the controversial statement on the controlled broadcast over in Russia.

The TV personality has been an avid supporter of Trump, and frequently speaks out on his dislike of president Joe Biden.

He told viewers that it’s time for the Russian people to call on Americans to change “the regime in the US” before its term expires.

He added: “to again help our partner Trump to become President.”

Source Link Russian state TV host Evgeny Popov calls on Americans to re-elect Trump