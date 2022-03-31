Russian soldiers are refusing to carry out orders, says head of UK government comms

March 31, 2022

Britain’s head of GCHQ spy service has revealed that new intelligence has shown some Russian soldiers in Ukraine have refused to carry out orders.

On Wednesday, March 30, he shared that the troops from Russia had deliberately sabotaged their own equipment.

They also allegedly shot down one of their own aircrafts by accident.

