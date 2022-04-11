Russian kart racer investigated after performing alleged Nazi salute on podium

The FIA have confirmed that they are investigating after a Russian kart race made an alleged Nazi salute on the podium after an event in Portugal.

15-year-old Artem Severyukhin secured victory in the opening round of the FIA Karting European Championship OK category in Portimao.

Severyukhin was competing under an Italian flag due to restrictions placed against Russian competitors by the FIA.

While the Italian national anthem played to recognise Severyukhin’s victory, the teenager twice struck his chest before extending his right arm in front of him.

Ward Racing, the Swedish team that Severyukhin was representing, have confirmed that they will terminate his contract, while the FIA have launched an investigation.

The motorsport governing body said: “The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile confirms that is has launched an immediate investigation into the [unacceptable] conduct of Mr Artem Severiukhin that occured during the podium ceremony for the OK category at round one of the 2022 FIA Karting European Championship at the Kartodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal.

“The FIA will communicate shortly on the further steps that will be taken in this case.”

Severyukhin had been presented his trophy by Akbar Ebrahim, the karting president for the organisation.

A statement from Ward Racing read: “The actions of Artem Severiukhin during the award ceremony on April 10th, 2022 were exclusively individual and do not represent the views and values of Ward Racing in any manner.

“On the contrary, Ward Racing stands with the international community condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and expresses its solidarity with the people suffering because of this unprovoked and horrific attack.

“Since the start of the ongoing war, our firm stance has been demonstrated with “No War” helmets and stickers. In addition, we currently have three Ukrainian families traveling with us because they have no home to return to. As Swedish citizens, we are furthermore proud of our country which made the historical decision to send weapons to Ukraine for the fight against the Russian army.

“Ward Racing accordingly condemns the personal actions of pilot Artem Severyukhin during the award ceremony on April 10th, 2022 in the strongest possible terms, as it considers them a manifestation of unsportsmanlike behaviour, an unacceptable violation of the ethical and moral sports codex.

“With this statement, Ward Racing expresses its opinion, as well as the opinion of all athletes and staff of the Ward Racing team. On the basis of these considerations, Ward Racing sees no possibility for continued cooperation with Artem Severyukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract.

“Finally, Ward Racing would like to apologize to those who were hurt or distressed by the occurrence. It has long been and will remain a priority for Ward Racing to work for a more diverse, inclusive, and respectful racing climate.”

