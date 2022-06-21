Russian journalist auctions Nobel Peace Prize to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov has auctioned off his Nobel medal to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees.

Muratov, who accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, sold the medal at an auction in New York for $103.5 million.

All the auction proceedings have already been transferred to Unicef to support their humanitarian appeal for Ukraine’s displaced children.

“I was hoping that there was going to be an enormous amount of solidarity, but I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount,” the 60-year-old Russian journalist said.