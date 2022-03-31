Liz Truss has announced new sanctions against Russian propagandists, state media and a general Mikhail Mizintsev, the so-called “Butcher of Mariupol”.

The latest names added to the sanctions list include propagandist Sergey Brilev and Kremlin funded TV-Novosti, which owns the RT news channel.

Colonel-General Mizintsev, dubbed “the butcher of Mariupol”, is also among the 14 new additions to the sanctions list.

“Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies,” the foreign secretary said.

“Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives.

“We will keep on going with more sanctions to ramp up the pressure on Russia and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Russian general dubbed ‘butcher of Mariupol’ among new list of sanctions announced by Liz Truss