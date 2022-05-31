Russian foreign minister denies claim Putin has any type of illness

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that “no sane person” would think that president Vladimir Putin has any type of illness amid rumours about the president’s health.

Recent speculation about Putin’s health includes theories that he has cancer, has been given three years to live, and has lost his eyesight.

“You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches. I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumours despite daily opportunities to assess how anyone is looking,” Lavrov told the TF1 channel.

