Russian foreign minister claims Hitler had Jewish heritage

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that Adolf Hitler had Jewish heritage, prompting outrage from Israel.

Lavrov was asked during an appearance on Italian TV why Russia wanted to “denazify” Ukraine when its president Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish and has relatives who died in the Holocaust.

In response, Lavrov said “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.”

Israeli officials said that the Russian ambassador, Anatoly Viktorov, had been summoned to the foreign ministry.

