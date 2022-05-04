Russian forces continue assault on steel plant in Mariupol

Russian forces continued to attack the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday (3 May), after civillians were evacuated from the area.

Approximately 101 women, men, children and elderly people were evacuated from the steel plant over the weekend, the UN humanitatian coordinator for Ukraine said.

Ukrainian forces said that Russia stormed the plant, which is home to a series of underground tunnels and bunkers. Former steel plant workers have described the difficulty in escaping the plant, with an exit blocked by bombing.

