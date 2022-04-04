Russian atrocities against Ukrainians part of Putin’s ‘plan’, says US national security advisor

Posted on April 4, 2022 0

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine and other parts of the country part of a deliberate plan to inflict terror on civilians.

Speaking at Monday’s daily White House press briefing, Mr Sullivan said the brutality of Russian forces was what “Russia was intending” for Ukraine “as a matter of policy”. “We do not believe that this is just a random accident, or the rogue act of a particular individual — we believe that this was part of the plan,” he said.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Russian atrocities against Ukrainians part of Putin’s ‘plan’, says US national security advisor