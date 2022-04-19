Vladimir Putin’s assault on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine could last for “several months”, a senior national security official has warned Boris Johnson and his cabinet.

The prime minister told the regular weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street that Ukraine’s position was “perilous”, as the Russian president was thought to want to be able to declare a victory of some sort “regardless of the human cost”.

Following reports that Mr Johnson has promised Stormer mobile missile launchers to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, defence secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that he will announce new UK military aid later this week.

The 13-ton armoured vehicles could be used to fire Starstreak missiles at Russian jets and helicopters.

Source Link Russian assault on eastern Ukraine ‘could last several months’, Boris Johnson warned