Russian ambassador walks out of UN meeting after Kremlin blamed for global food crisis

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia walked out of a UN security council meeting after the Kremlin was blamed for the looming global food crisis.

European Council president Charles Michel also accused Russia of using food supplies as “a stealth missile against developing countries”.

Mr Michel addressed Mr Nebenzia directly at a meeting on Monday, saying he saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odesa a few weeks ago “because of Russian warships in the Black Sea”.

His claims prompted Moscow’s ambassador to give his seat to another diplomat.

