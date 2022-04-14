Moscow has warned Nato that if Sweden and Finland join the military alliance Russia would have to bolster its defences and that there could be no future commitment to a “nuclear free” Baltic.

“There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic, the balance must be restored,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

“Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to,” Mr Medvedev claimed.

On Wednesday, Finland said it would take a decision about whether to apply to join the alliance within the next few weeks, while Sweden is also reviewing its security policy with conclusions expected next month.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Russia warns that Sweden and Finland joining Nato would end ‘nuclear-free Baltics’