Russia to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Russian energy giant Gazprom has told Poland and Bulgaria it will stop sending gas supplies to them.

The two countries are the first to have their gas cut off by Europe’s main supplier since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in mid-February.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms “unfriendly” agree to a scheme under which they make payments for Russian gas imports in roubles. Both Bulgaria and Poland have refused to do this.

Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas, but the conflct has caused many countries to pledge to find other sources to satisfy their domestic needs.

Polish gas company PGNiG has repeatedly said it would not comply with the new scheme of payments and that Russia’s demand to be paid in roubles represented a breach of contract.

Poland’s gas supply contract with Gazprom covers about 50 per cent of national consumption.

Despite the halting of supplies Poland’s climate minister Anna Moskwa said the country was prepared for such a situation after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy sources.

She said the country has been effectively independent when it comes to Russian gas for some time. “There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes,” Ms Moskwa tweeted.

“Appropriate diversification strategies that we have introduced allow us to feel on the safe side in this situation,” she said.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

Bulgaria, which meets 90 per cent of its gas needs with Gazprom’s imports said it has taken steps to find alternative supplies and no restrictions on consumption was required for now.

A spokesman for the Bulgarian government said: “The Russian proposal for a two-step payment procedure is in violaton with the current contract and bears considerable risks for Bulgaria, including to make payments without receiving any gas deliveries from Russia.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland announced a list of 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom, that would be subject to sanctions under a law passed earlier this month allowing their assets to be frozen.

The law is separate from sanctions imposed jointly by EU countries.

In other developments, Russia has accused Nato of fighting a proxy war in Ukraine and said the danger of a third world war was “serious and real”.

Additional reporting by agencies

