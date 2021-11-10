Russia has sent two Russian strategic bombers to carry out flights over Belarus, the RIA news agency said, amid rising tensions between Minsk and Warsaw over a migrant crisis at their mutual border.

The Tu-22M3 bombers patrolled the airspace and helped test Belarus and Russia’s joint air defence system, the ministry said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin denied being behind the growing crisis after Poland accused Moscow of being the “mastermind” for events on the border.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates