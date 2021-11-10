Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Russia has sent two Russian strategic bombers to carry out flights over Belarus, the RIA news agency said, amid rising tensions between Minsk and Warsaw over a migrant crisis at their mutual border.
The Tu-22M3 bombers patrolled the airspace and helped test Belarus and Russia’s joint air defence system, the ministry said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin denied being behind the growing crisis after Poland accused Moscow of being the “mastermind” for events on the border.
