Russia says co-operation on the ISS will end

Russia is to end co-operation on the International Space Station, the head of its space agency has said.

The country will no longer work with partners such as Nasa and the European Space Agency on the floating lab, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin announced on social media. He said a timetable for completion of the work together will be submitted to the Russia’s leadership.

The ISS is the last remaining significant space project that Russia works on with those partner space agencies, after other launches and work was cancelled in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But it remains arguably the most important, since it is home for a number of astronauts and its orbit must be constantly maintained to avoid it falling back down to Earth.

