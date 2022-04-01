Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow is open to India mediating in the Ukraine crisis. Mr Lavrov arrived in India on a two-day visit on Thursday.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Russia open to India mediating in Ukraine crisis, says foreign minister Sergei Lavrov