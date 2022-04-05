Russia guilty of worst war crimes since World War II, Zelensky tells UN

Russian troops have committed the “most terrible war crimes” since Second World War, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Tuesday, the Ukrainian leader spoke of the horrors revealed when Russian soldiers retreated from areas around Kyiv and other cities.

Mr Zelensky said civilians have been shot in cold blood in their homes or on the street, others have been crushed in their cars by tanks and many women have been raped. Russian forces have committed such atrocities solely for their own “pleasure”, he added.

Comparing the invading troops to terrorists like Isis, the president urged the world to punish Moscow for its crimes, saying it would send a strong signal to other “potential war criminals”. He said Russia must be thrown off the council as part of urgently needed reforms to global security.

In particular, Mr Zelensky drew attention to what had happened in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where a mass grave was discovered last week. Victims’ bodies were discovered in the town with hands tied behind their backs and at least 300 civilians were killed there, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

“But the world has yet to see what they [the Russians] have done in other occupied cities and regions of our country,” Mr Zelensky said.

As a result of such alleged violations of international law, Mr Zelensky said earlier that it would be a “challenge” to hold peace negotiations with Russia, which he admitted would be the only way to end the war. He also indicated he might not hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The discoveries in Bucha have prompted international outrage with US President calling Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”, and Poland likening the Russian leader to Adolf Hitler.

The Ukrainian president also warned that similar atrocities, denied as “fake news” by the Kremlin, had been committed elsewhere in the country.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Bucha on 4 April 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

“In many villages of the liberated districts of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers did things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago. The occupiers will definitely bear responsibility for this,” Mr Zelensky said.

Mr Zelensky also told the Kremlin that its leaders would end their lives “behind bars”, saying the crimes committed by Russia were being closely documented.

Sergey Nikiforov, the president’s spokesperson, condemned the “pure brutality” of the Russians. “We found people with their hands and with their legs tied up and with bullet holes at the back of their heads,” he said. “They were civilians and they were executed.”

Ukraine’s prosecutor general suggested a “torture chamber” was uncovered in a children’s sanatorium in Bucha, where five men are alleged to have been killed.

Meanwhile, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, accused Russia of committing “genocide” after he visited some of the capital’s liberated satellite towns, including Bucha.

The former professional boxer urged the EU to cut all commercial ties with Russia, saying its oil payments to the Kremlin constituted “blood money”.

A woman mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Elsewhere, the European Commission is set to propose a new raft of sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on its coal and rubber experts, according to an EU source.

Russia continues to deny that its troops were involved in the murder of civilians in places such as Bucha. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who is a close ally of Mr Putin, claimed the accusations from Ukraine and the west were groundless.

“These are fakes that matured in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda,” he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov doubled down on Russia’s official position calling the allegations a “monstrous forgery”.

“We once again urge the international community – detach yourself from such emotional perceptions and think with your head. Compare the facts and understand what a monstrous forgery we are dealing with,” he said.

Russia claims its troops had left Bucha long before the discovery of the bodies. The defence ministry said the bodies were placed on the streets after “all Russian units withdrew completely from Bucha”, which Moscow claims was around 30 March.

However, satellite images taken by the US company Maxar Technologies undercut the Kremlin’s narrative by showing bodies on one of the town’s roads on 18 and 19 March.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a Red Cross team has been released after being detained on their way to Mariupol, where tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped without adequate water and food.

“After negotiations, they were released during the night and sent to Zaporizhzhia,” Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

