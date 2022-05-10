Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa

Ukraine’s vital Black Sea port city of Odesa has come under repeated attacks. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles, hitting a shopping centre and a warehouse. One person was killed and five were injured.

The city’s Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said that the warehouse “had nothing in common with military infrastructure or military objects.”

A Russian supersonic bomber fired three hypersonic missiles according to the Centre for Defence Strategies. The hypersonic missiles travel at five times the speed of sound and have a range of 2,000 kilometers. Using this weaponry allowed Russia to fire from an aircraft at a distance without entering Ukrainian air space. The strikes come a day after a Victory Day parade in Moscow.

