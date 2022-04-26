Moscow says it is “in essence” at war with Nato after deliveres of western weapons to Ukraine.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov claimed ongoing deliveries of supplies and weaponry to Ukraine meant the Nato alliance was “in essence engaged in war with Russia” and Moscow views these weapons as legitimate targets.

Ukraine news – live: Russia says danger of nuclear war ‘should not be underestimated’

“These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia’s military acting within the context of the special operation,” he told state television in an interview posted on the foreign ministry’s website.

“Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once (by Russian forces). How can it be otherwise?

“Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Russia effectively at war with Nato, Lavrov says as he calls western weapons ‘legitimate targets’