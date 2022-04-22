Russian state media has claimed that one sailor has died and that 27 are missing after the sinking of the Black Sea warship Moskva.

The RIA news agency cited the Russian defence ministry, also asserting that 396 members of the crew have been rescued.

While Moscow claims the Blak Sea flagship sank last week after a fire lead to an ammunition explosion, Ukraine has claimed that it took down the ship using missiles.

Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist and lead Russia investigator at Bellingcat, shared his scepticism of the Russian defence ministry’s claim.

“Russia’s MoD claims only one person died on board the sunk Moskva cruiser, with 27 ‘missing’ (is there another word for missing in the sea??) and 396 ‘evacuated to Sevastopol’. So they’re saying essentially 28 killed and 396 saved. Highly improbable given the damage,” he tweeted.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Russia claims one sailor dead and 27 missing following sinking of Black Sea warship Moskva