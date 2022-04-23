Russia attacks Mariupol steel plant days after Putin ordered troops not to storm it, says Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after president Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up.

“The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.

His comments came shortly after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the steel works in an all-out assault, but to rely on a blockade instead.

“Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot not pass through,” the Russian president said. “There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities.”

In televised remarks, Mr Putin also claimed that Russia had successfully “liberated” the city, most of which has largely been destroyed by Russian shelling over the past two months.

More follows…

