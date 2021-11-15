Russia anti-satellite test – live: Debris flying around space as astronauts shelter in place on ISS, US says

(Independent)

A test of an anti-satellite weapon has spread dangerous debris across space, the US State Department has said.

It accused Russia of conducting the test that has since led to a dangerous cloud of hundreds of thousands of objects being dispersed above Earth.

The accusation came just hours after crew members on the International Space Station – representing both the US and Russian space agencies – were forced to shelter in place as a cloud of debris threatened the floating lab.

“This test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as to other human spaceflight activities,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long term sustainability of our space and clearly demonstrates that Russia’s claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical.”

Show latest update 1637007473 US accuses Russia of blowing up satellite and putting lives at risk Andrew Griffin 15 November 2021 20:17 1637007279 Hello and welcome… … to The Independent’s live coverage of the ongoing fallout from what appears to be the test of an anti-satellite weapon in space. Andrew Griffin 15 November 2021 20:14

