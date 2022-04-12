Russia accused of using chemical weapons on Mariupol after ‘unknown substance causes respiratory problems’

Ukraine has accused Russia of using chemical weapons in the besieged port city of Mariupol after reports emerged that people in the area have developed respiratory issues.

Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush tweeted late on Monday that an “unknown substance” had been used in the city of Mariupol, which causes respiratory failure and movement disorders, quoting the Ukrainian battalion Azov, one of the elements of Ukraine’s armed forces operating in city.

Ms Klympush, who is leading the nation’s efforts to integrate Ukraine into the European Union, also condemned the alleged actions and called for further sanctions against Russia.

“This is red line beyond which must destroy economy of despotism. We demand full embargo on all fuels from #RU &heavy weapons 2UA now!” she wrote.

Earlier, the far-right Azov regiment, which first reported the use of some sort of toxic aerosol dropped from a drone operated by Russian forces, said that three people have clear signs of chemical poisoning. The leader of the regiment Andriy Biletsky said there are no “disastrous consequences” for their health.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, also tweeted about the alleged use of chemical weapons.

“ATTENTION! Chemical weapons are used against Ukrainian defenders in #Mariupol! Russia openly crosses all boundaries of humanity and openly declares it, while Ukraine is still asking for heavy weapon,” he wrote.

The allegations come after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said during a Monday evening address that the Russian military could use chemical weapons, but did not say that they have already done so during the invasion.

The UK and the US have said they are working to verify details of the alleged use of the chemical weapon in Mariupol.

“We are aware of social media reports which claim Russian forces deployed a potential chemical munition in Mariupol, Ukraine,” Defence Department spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, adding that Pentagon can not confirm it yet but will “continue to monitor the situation closely.”

“These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine.”

“We are working urgently with partners to verify details,” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.”

If Russia were found to have used chemical weapons in the strategic holdout city, it would represent a major escalation of the conflict and present a direct challenge to NATO to act.

