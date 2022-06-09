Rules could be changed to allow another challenge against Boris Johnson, says 1922 committee chair

The chair of the 1922 committee of Conservative Party backbenchers has said it is “possible” rules could be changed to allow a fresh challenge against Boris Johnson within a year.

The secretive committee’s current rules mean the prime minister is safe from another no-confidence for another 12 months, after narrowly winning a ballot among Tory MPs earlier this week.

Sir Graham Brady said there are no current plans or discussions on the 1922 executive about amending those regulations, saying they were “likely” to remain – though he opened the door by conceding changes were “possible” in future.

“It’s not something that we as an executive have discussed at all in this parliament,” he told Times Radio. “There was a point in the previous parliament when those discussions took place at length, we ended up without changing the rule.”

The 1922 chair said: “Of course, it is technically possible that laws can be changed in the future. And it’s possible that rules can be changed in the future.”

Sir Graham added: “But I think it’s important we say the rule that is in place, and is likely to remain in place is that there is a year’s period of grace following a confidence vote.”

Speculation has been rife that rebel Tories could push for a change in the 12-month grace period rules if opposition to Mr Johnson in the party grows even larger.

Former Tory leader William Hague is among describing Mr Johnson’s position as “unsustainable” after 148 of his own MPs – 41 per cent of the parliamentary party – voted to remove from No 10.

Aaron Bell, a “red-wall” Tory elected in 2019 who voted against the PM, gave Mr Johnson a year to turn things round – bit did not rule out colleagues calling on the 1922 committee to change the rules.

“The rules say he has 12 months. I think that’s a fair assessment of the amount of time that he’s got to convince people that he can turn this round,” he told ITV’s Peston on Wednesday night.

Former Tory chancellor Philip Hammond said on Thursday that Mr Johnson is doomed to be ousted by his own party before the next general election.

The ex-cabinet minister said “the writing is on the wall” for the prime minister – predicting his authority would “ebb away” over the next few months.

“I don’t think he will lead the party into the next general election. I think a rebellion on this scale is very difficult to survive,” Mr Hammond told Bloomberg.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he still “enthusiastically” supports the PM on Thursday, saying Mr Johnson was doing a “good job” and it was a “privilege” to work alongside him.

