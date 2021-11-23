The man convicted of the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been released early from prison.

Rudy Guede served 14 years of a 16-year jail sentence after being found guilty of the sexual assault and murder of Ms Kercher in Perugia, central Italy.

The student’s American flatmate Amanda Knox and her then Italian boyfriend were also initially convicted before they were eventually acquitted years later.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rudy Guede: Meredith Kercher’s killer freed early from jail